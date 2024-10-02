dimedis stands for digital media distribution. Founded in Cologne in 1996, the software company develops web-based software solutions. Its main focus is on digital signage, digital wayfinding, and visitor and entrance management for trade fairs and events. These sectors are covered by these main products: kompas digital signage, kompas wayfinding, ViCo and FairMate. More than 75 employees currently work for dimedis.

The customers are amongst others Messe Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Köln, Hamburg und Stuttgart, the Messe Dortmund, Reed Exhibitions Germany, Bosch, snipes, EnBW, Lanxess, BVB, HUESKER, Stadtwerke Karlsruhe, K+S, Zoo of Cologne and shopping malls like the Abu Dhabi Mall.