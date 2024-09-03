GreenPlayer
Why GreenPlayer?
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
Partnership Philips
We have been working with Philips for many years and always with the same satisfaction. Their displays have passed our multiple tests and meet our needs but also those of our customers.
The ease of integration, stability and operation via Android make them truly scalable devices.
The Philips displays combined with our digital signage and meeting room management solutions provide a unique, powerful and secure solution for our customers.
Olivier Coolen
CEO - GreenPlayer
Boost your communication
We help our clients deliver their messages in the right place, at the right time, to the right audience.
Adapt your communication to the location of your screen.
Screens can be customized to your image;
Communication schedule of contents according to the day of the week or a defined time slot;
Broadcasting of photos, illustrations, or downloaded videos or automatic import of content from your website, your Facebook page, ... thanks to our API in/out;
An optimal organization of your meetings
With GreenPlayer, it has never been so easy to manage your meeting rooms!
Information screens in front of each meeting room;
Reservation directly from the screen or via your Outlook 365 email;
Security via individual PIN code;
Display of the current meeting and the next scheduled meetings;
Listing of available rooms and upcoming meetings at a glance via a dedicated screen;
Automatic synchronization with Office 365;
Simple and fluid.
Smart control panel
With GreenPlayer Cloud, you can manage all your screens at any time, from anywhere. You can see if they are connected, add new media, configure your playlists, … and easily change the content they play.
