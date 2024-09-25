GPA Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why does PPDS have a Global Partner Alliance (GPA)?

At PPDS, we recognize that dependable and capable partners and the knowledge of the landscape that they serve, are the key drivers towards transforming our global business within International Key Account Management (IKAM). Therefore, we embarked on building an alliance that would be composed of several of our top members of the PPDS partner community - in one network – together with the ability to provide the multinational end customer with a scalable solution coupled with exceptional service and support, in every corner of the world. Additionally, we also recognize the need to support all of our partners who may come to us with a project for an international rollout and be able to immediately benefit from the GPA.