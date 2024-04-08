Productos

Open² coming together

image

tech solutions summit with man

Solutions and Tech Summit 2024

8/4/2024 - 10/4/2024

10:00 p. m. - 01:30 p. m.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Solutions and Tech Summit is designed to bring the very best in the industry together, building global opportunity for developer partners while shaping solutions for our futures together. Solution...

xcb0195

InfoComm 2024

11/6/2024 - 13/6/2024

10:00 p. m. - 10:00 p. m.

Las Vegas, United States of America

Open² the latest Philips Professional Display products, industry-leading solutions, and winning partnerships with PPDS at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas. New dvLED launches, latest digital signage, and aw...

mri d line

ALTENPFLEGE 2024

23/4/2024 - 25/4/2024

07:00 a. m. - 03:00 p. m.

Essen, Germany

Join the team exhibiting in hall 7 on Philips booth D16 and find a full suite of display solutions for healthcare – including the new Philips Hospitality 4500 TV Series and ‘zero power’ Philips Tablea...

dsse

Digital Signage Summit Europe 2024

22/5/2024 - 23/5/2024

07:00 a. m. - 04:00 p. m.

Munich, Germany

DSSE is the place to be to talk about the latest trends and developments shaping the landscape ahead of us. Find us on the Philips stand 7, in the Green Signage Hall of Fame, and in the conference, wi...

