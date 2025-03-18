Productos

Digital signage

Pantallas interactivas

Direct view LED displays

TV profesionales

Videowalls

Echa un vistazo y compara todas las pantallas profesionales de Philips

Soluciones

Casos de éxito

Ver todos los casos de éxito

Configuradores

Integraciones

Ver todas las integraciones

Sectores

Colaboraciones

Colaboraciones

Soluciones

Sponsorships

Información

Casos de éxito

Notas de prensa

Artículos de opinión

Ver toda la información

Soporte técnico

Servicio de productos

Asistencia de la página web

Soporte de productos

img 1858

University Ahmad Dahlan Yogyakarta

Philips Professional Displays bring sleek new digital vision to Museum Muhammadiyah

  • img 1857
  • img 1861
  • img 1890
Together we have created a museum with international standards that provides a unique experience – a pioneer in museum digitalisation. The Philips Professional Displays are the ideal solution.
Dr. Utik Bidayati, S.E., M.M., Vice Rector for Finance, Asset Management, and General Administration

Background

Universitas Ahmad Dahlan (UAD) is a private university in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for its focus on both academic excellence and social service. It is named after Ahmad Dahlan, a prominent Islamic scholar and founder of the Muhammadiyah movement to promote upward mobility for the region’s Islamic community. Muhammadiyah’s teachings are sustained in the university’s Museum Muhammadiyah.

Challenge

The UAD consists of five locations all situated in the heart of Yogyakarta. With a vision to be a superior and innovative higher education institution, digitisation is key to a cohesive campus. This extends into the Museum Muhammadiyah, with a need to offer a unique experience that would increase visitor numbers, while also reducing operating costs associated with the production of banners and information signs.

  • img 2051
  • img 1976
  • img 1911

Solution

Universitas Ahmad Dahlan selected PPDS Partner Akarya Solusi Kreatif to carry out this important project, and the team immediately set to work defining the solutions to best fit the defined objectives. With the professional Android SoC designed into the Philips Professional Display range, Akarya quickly specified the Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line to enable a connected, and easy to manage network of displays. And the Philips Videowall X-Line was selected for the sized up areas.

The result was a new digital approach, with 36 Philips Professional Displays fitting seamlessly into the clean and sleek design of the museum.

This new digital approach with Philips Signage displays supports our vision to enable visitors to expand their horizons of insight into the future more wisely through the teachings of Muhammadiyah.
Afan Kurniawan, S.T., M.T., Head of Muhammadiyah Museum

Benefits

  • High impact displays: Delivering premium quality, resolution, and deeper blacks to enable the Museum to display their content clearly.

  • Connected technology: With a professional Android System on Chip enabling secure integration and easy content management.

  • Sleek design: Stylishly designed to fit within the clean, easy-to-navigate museum design, blending seamlessly with non-digital exhibits.

  • Easy content management: Enabling the museum to reduce the number of printed exhibits, while delivering more information with ease.

Más información

Cliente

Museum Muhammadiyah – University Ahmad Dahlan

Location

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Partner

Akarya Solusi Kreatif

Project

Sleek new digital vision for Museum Muhammadiyah

Products

Products Philips Signage 2000 Series 55BDL2105X (9 units); Philips Signage 3000 Series 75BDL3550Q (5 units), 65BDL3550Q (5 units), 55BDL3550Q (11 units); Philips Signage 4000 Series 75BDL4550D (4 units), 55BDL4550D (2 units)

Download

University Ahmad Dahlan Yogyakarta

References

Educación Philips X-Line D-Line Q-Line

Contáctanos

¿Quieres saber más sobre nuestras innovaciones y soluciones personalizadas?

Contacto
contact us

Contact

Get in touch