Background

The Putnam County School System (PCSS) is Tennessee’s 13th largest public school district, serving over 12,000 students across 22 schools, including a virtual learning school (VITAL) and an adult high school. As the second largest employer in Putnam County, with more than 1,700 staff members, PCSS is deeply committed to providing an exceptional educational experience.

Their diverse offerings include standards-based instruction, personalised learning pathways, an extensive Career and Technical Education (CTE) programme, forward-thinking STEM initiatives, and early post-secondary opportunities, as well as an engaging fine arts program.

Technology plays a critical role in enhancing communication, collaboration, and the overall delivery of educational programs within the district, including countywide meetings, conferences, and virtual events. The school’s ageing signage system, though, was inefficient, struggling to keep up with the increasing demand for real-time communication and engaging content delivery.

Challenge

Putnam County’s central office is a highly functional, high-traffic space where regular meetings, events, and virtual collaborations occur with other districts and educational offices. With the need to modernise, the district sought a more efficient digital signage solution that would enable seamless, dynamic content management across its reception and common areas, conference rooms, and in the main boardroom.

The goal was to display everything from event schedules and meeting agendas, through to presentation materials and live feeds for virtual attendees, all in a visually appealing and professional format.

A significant challenge was finding a system that could offer flexibility for future events while also ensuring that content could be easily managed and updated remotely. The solution needed to support a broad array of content types, from static images to dynamic video, and be adaptable to various spaces. It also had to work across different lighting conditions while maintaining a high level of clarity and engagement.