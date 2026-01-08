PSV Eindhoven kicks off a new era of game changing digital fan entertainment inside iconic Philips Stadion with four giant 8m dvLED scoreboards

PPDS is excited to announce its latest major sporting collaboration, having been selected to deliver four new cutting edge outdoor dvLED scoreboards inside the 35,000 capacity Philips Stadion, home of Dutch football team PSV Eindhoven, for ‘game changing’ fan experiences.

PSV Eindhoven (Philips Sport Vereniging) – is one of Dutch football’s most successful teams, boasting proud local and domestic records, including 26x league titles and a number of UEFA and European Cups. At the time of writing, the team sits top of the Eredivisie league table, seeking their first championship win since 2023.

More than a simple collaboration, PSV Eindhoven’s association with Philips is now entering its 113th year, with the club founded by Philips employees – and Philips itself founded in Eindhoven – back in 1913. As the club’s biggest supporter, Philips is recognised by the Guiness World Records as holding the longest sponsorship partnership in sports history, reflected in the stadium branding and on the club’s shirts.

Unforgettable fan experiences

As a modern, world class multifunctional arena (including concerts), offering state of the art amenities and an unforgettable atmosphere for its passionate army of fans, the Philips Stadion management team sought new ways to deliver an enhanced matchday and event experience, with digital displays central to its ambitions.

After 12 years, and with visual technology advancing significantly, the stadium’s existing P16 Philips LED walls within the Philips Stadion no longer met the needs and requirements of the club, nor expectations from fans. Having previously upgraded the club’s corporate areas with an array of Philips signage and interactive displays, PSV Eindhoven once again approached PPDS to find a solution.

LEDing from the front

Concluding a number of consultations and stadium visits, the key requirements for the project included uncompromised high quality performance, with maximum reliability and flexibility. Along with this, screens needed to be seamlessly adaptable to various hosted events (beyond football), ensuring clear, engaging displays throughout the stadium. Sustainability was also a core focus for PSV Eindhoven.

Bringing on board local AV and technical specialist and PPDS Partner, Mansveld Techniek, the new Philips Urban LED 6000 Series was the standout choice. Tailored to meet the exact needs of PSV Eindhoven’s AV/IT, the Philips Urban LED 6000 Series boasts a 6.67 pixel pitch and 10,000 nits of brightness — an epic five times step up from the previous 16 pixel pitch, while also doubling the original 5,000 nits.

Each wall delivers high contrast and high refresh rates of 7680hz for smooth visual reproduction – including live broadcasting – with more colour subtlety, shading, and saturation.