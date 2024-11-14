PPDS Q-SYS plugin delivers elevated control and management capabilities

PPDS is delighted to announce the launch of a new technology plugin for Q-SYS, bringing Philips digital signage, interactive displays, and All In One LED walls designed on Android SoC into the Q-SYS Platform for cloud-manageable audio, video, and control.

Aligned in their ambitions, with a core focus on a range of market verticals – including corporate, education, corporate, education, government, transportation, retail, public venues, and hospitality, among many others, this fruitful collaboration has resulted in the development of a certified, market-ready solution that seamlessly combines the extensive benefits of the software-based Q-SYS Platform, together with the power and versatility of Philips Professional Displays.

The PPDS Wave Plugin for Q-SYS offers significant benefits to the programmer by expediting integration, and to the users by allow component management from a single interface, streamlining the experience and simplifying adjustments. It provides comprehensive display management, enabling users to easily access detailed display information and control settings such as power, volume, input source, brightness, and orientation, ensuring complete oversight and customisation. Additionally, with a secure cloud connection and real-time status monitoring, this plugin ensures reliable and safe operation of AV systems, providing peace of mind for users.

Supported by The Farm – an official development partner for Q-SYS plugins – and available now via Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager, the platform is compatible with the range of PPDS Wave-ready Philips Android SoC displays, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line), Philips Signage 4000 Series (D-Line), and Philips Interactive (T-Line), among others.

PPDS is now providing customers with live demonstrations, and the ease of integration of the Q-SYS plugin inside its network of Studios, including the newly opened North America Master Showroom – PPDS Studio NYC Metro.

Sian Rees, Global Director of Solutions and Partnerships at PPDS, commented: “The Q-SYS plugin for Philips Professional Displays leverages the power of our API-first Wave platform allowing customers to control our range of smart Philips Professional Displays from digital signage, interactive, and All in One LEDs with the same reliable, easy to integrate interface.”

Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS, added: “We are proud of our collaboration with PPDS to create a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers.”

Sian concluded: “At PPDS we operate an ‘Open2’ philosophy, working with third party providers and partners to ensure we are offering the perfect harmony of software and hardware, delivering best-in-class user experiences. We’re delighted to be working with Q-SYS to bring even greater choice and value to the market.”