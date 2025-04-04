PPDS partners with leading Nordic TV and streaming provider Allente to bring premium entertainment to hotel guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with leading Nordic TV and streaming provider Allente, adding new premium entertainment services and experiences for guests staying in hotel rooms with Philips MediaSuite TV in Scandinavia.

Founded in 2020 as part of a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, Allente – headquartered in Oslo and Stockholm – offers premium TV entertainment choices and streaming services via satellite and IPTV to one million customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Further demonstrating PPDS’ localised approach and commitment to supporting hoteliers in delivering personalised home-from-home TV entertainment experiences in all parts of the world, this latest international collaboration will provide guests with seamless and secure access to Allente’s new fully integrated hotel app.

Redefining hotel TV entertainment with Allente

Configured for Philips MediaSuite TVs, and available exclusively in Scandinavia, hoteliers and their guests have a choice of flexible competitively priced content packages to choose from. This ranges from curated premium channels to a full entertainment suite, with live sports, blockbuster movies, TV series, and other exclusive content available and accessible from a single convenient location.