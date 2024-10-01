PPDS drives new experiential energy into Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7 events venue with record-breaking 46.25m Philips Public LED wall

To celebrate this new era for MK-7, the new Philips LED wall was officially unveiled during a special PPDS ‘Advancing dvLED’ grand unveiling event on 10 September, with Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO at Oracle Red Bull Racing, among the guest speakers.

Doing it differently

Nick Kenton, Director of Hospitality and Events at Oracle Red Bull Racing, commented: “Since Oracle Red Bull Racing’s F1 debut in 2005, its mission has been encapsulated in one simple phrase – to win and do it differently. We don’t see barriers, we see only challenges to overcome, a mentality that helps us to achieve our targets and goals in everything we do, on and away from the racetrack.

“The MK-7 event space is home to a number of winning race cars and the space needed to adapt to allow flexibility for growth and change, as well as a fresh look and feel, with cutting-edge technologies to match. Working with PPDS, our visions for this stunning venue have been fulfilled, with the new Philips LED wall able to deliver the cutting-edge technology and performance befitting of our brand with the capabilities we craved.”

Wim Arts, Video Wall Specialist at Vogel’s, commented: “We were delighted to be selected by PPDS and to be a part of this incredible project at MK-7. Like any successful F1 team, for Oracle Red Bull Racing this project required meticulous planning, knowledge, and teamwork, leaving no stone unturned to achieve the desired outcome. The process from start to finish was seamless, and we couldn’t be prouder of the results achieved within this remarkably renovated event space.”

Driven by partnership

Tim de Ruiter, Business Development Director at PPDS, commented: “Working with Oracle Red Bull Racing is far from a traditional supply deal – it’s a relationship ‘driven by partnership’, with our teams collaborating and innovating together to move forward and achieve our aligned goals and ambitions. For Oracle Red Bull Racing, being second best is simply not an option, and that includes the capabilities and experiences available inside MK-7.

“Believed to be the largest of its kind, with this spectacular Philips LED wall, MK-7 has reaffirmed itself as one of the most unique and technologically advanced event spaces in Europe, if not the world. We are incredibly pleased with the impact the Philips Public LED 7000 Series has had on this amazing location. The immense direct view LED display extending around the entire horseshoe of cars delivers an instant wow factor.

“Working with the teams at Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as our trusted partners in Vogel’s, and Ruitech Solutions, this project has been a resounding success with a sensational result.”

This latest collaboration between PPDS and Oracle Red Bull Racing follows the recent upgrade of the team’s MK-7 marketing team offices in the same building, which included 13 ‘game changing’ digital signage and interactive displays. PPDS also continues to exclusively supply a range advanced Philips Professional Displays, used to elevate the VIP hospitality experience for guests in the Paddock Club™ during F1 race weekends.

To learn more about PPDS, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.

*Record breaking – PPDS’ largest ever Philips dvLED installation to date, understood to be the largest of its kind in Europe at the time of writing.