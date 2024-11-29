Oral Roberts University
Providing a display of power for new ‘state-of-the-art’ Athletic Center at Oral Roberts University
Setting the pace: Following introductions at InfoComm '22 in Las Vegas, PPDS was chosen to deliver next level digital communications to students and aspiring athletes inside the spectacular new ‘Mike Carter Athletic Center’ in Oklahoma, US, including multiple Philips digital signage displays and a stunning 16ft x 9ft direct view LED wall.
Background
Founded in 1963, the Oral Roberts University (ORU) in Tulsa, Oklahoma is a globally recognised and admired Christian university, providing more than 150 higher education programs.
Hailed as one of the most beautiful universities on the planet, with its unique and multi award-winning across-campus building architecture, the ORU has become one of the most diverse and multicultural college settings in America, with more than 5,000 students from over 145 nations and representing all 50 US states. Outside of the classroom, the ORU is a strong sponsor for health (including mental), fitness and competitive sports. Home to the Golden Eagles, the ORU represents sixteen national intercollegiate athletics teams, including basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, tennis, and volleyball, among others. Encouraging its students to maximise their potential – and aspire to change the world – the ORU has a proud history in developing aspiring athletes, with Tyler Artolo Saladino (Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers), Alexander ‘Chi Chi’ González (New York Yankees), and Jeremy Scott Hefner (New York Mets) among many professional athletes to have started their sporting careers at the ORU.
Challenge
With a commitment to achieving excellence at the highest levels, both on and off the fields and courts of play, in November 2021 the ORU took the decision to build a brand new $15m Athletic Centre. Ground was broken in November of that year to replace the existing “old and outdated” training and academic facility, which no longer provided its students with the best resources to compete on a national level.
Measuring almost 50,000ft2 and named in honour of ORU’s Athletic Director Emeritus, Mike Carter, the three story MCAC is hailed as being among the best facilities in the country, housing basketball practice courts, administrative and coaches offices, and a 10,000ft2 indoor sports performance area. It’s also home to the ELI (Education, Learning, Integrity) Academic Centre, which includes individual and group study areas and dedicated team rooms.
With technology a key pillar to the university’s strategy and strengths – evident throughout the campus – the MCAC required a range of best-in-class professional display solutions to be installed throughout the new facility, each providing a canvas from which to help educate, inspire and inform students, coaches and faculty teams.
Solution
Starting with a blank canvas, the ORU teamed up with trusted partner NWN Carousel to help realise its ambitions. Following meetings with a long list of manufacturers during InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, PPDS emerged as the standout choice to meet their needs. As the exclusive provider of Philips professional displays, it was PPDS’ range of advanced, highly innovative and flexible digital signage and direct view LED solutions, together with the professionalism and devotion of its team, which made Carousel and ORU’s decision a simple one.
Installed inside the Athletic Centre’s ground floor sports performance area were 10 x 43" Philips D-Line digital signage displays. These impressive displays have been strategically placed throughout the gym area, providing full visibility for all workout areas and machines. Running on Android, the Philips D-Line displays were selected to provide maximum versatility to the MCAC team, with screens able to be tailored to meet their exact needs, and all content displayed – plus any updates – controlled and managed entirely remotely, with minimal effort. With QuadViewer, the displays can also be transformed into a 2 x 2 videowall, capable of displaying up to four feeds at any one time without any inner bezels, perfect for showing multiple live sporting events.
On the second floor, an unmissable wall-mounted 75” D-Line display features in the Academic Centre’s reception area, greeting students as they approach, and providing valuable branding and marketing opportunities to visitors.
A stunning 16ft x 9ft Philips, 1.5 pixel pitch, Philips L-Line 6000 Series dvLED wall stars as the centrepiece for the Academic Centre’s Team Room. Capable of displaying content beyond 8K, and supporting refresh rates as high as 3840 Hz, students in the room are guaranteed a smooth and clear viewing experience of even the smallest details. This ensures an optimum viewing experience wherever a student is sitting in the room.
With precision planning from the start, and regular contact between the site and other installation teams involved in bringing the project to life, the entire project was completed in just two days, halving the originally agreed schedule.
The Oral Roberts University Mike Carter Athletics Center officially opened its doors to great fanfare on 20 April 2023, with the installations deemed a complete success by AV/IT teams, coaches, staff and, crucially, the students and athletes.
Benefits
Versatile delivery – Philips D-Line displays enable a wide variety of uses and benefits throughout the MCAC, including for branding and marketing, as well as inspiring, engaging and entertaining.
Quad Viewer – Philips D-Line signage can be easily and quickly transformed into a 2 x 2 videowall, displaying up to four feeds at any one time with no internal bezels, perfect for showing multiple live sporting events.
Pixel perfect viewing – Philips 6000 Series dvLED supports refresh rates as high as 3840 Hz, delivering a smooth and clear viewing experience, with even the smallest details.
Focus on teamwork – The PPDS team is primed to collaborate and communicate with system integration partners and customers to ensure the best fit solution with optimal results.