Networking Hotel TVs: enhancing the integration experience

The Philips Cast Server integrates with PPDS’ unique CMND platform, and with hotel Property Management Systems (PMS), bringing a new level of functionality. This technology not only enhances the guest experience by offering personalised entertainment, it also provides hoteliers with valuable insights. By monitoring and managing their TV investments, hotels can ensure optimal performance and maintenance.

Empowering hoteliers with CMND device management

A standout feature of Philips Professional Displays is the CMND device management platform, offered free of charge. This powerful and flexible solution enables hotels to install, monitor, and maintain their TV network with ease. Integrated with the hotel’s chosen PMS, CMND also enables easy content creation and management.

With CMND, hoteliers can: