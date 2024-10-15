Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle - Together for Cinema

Marie Curie Hospices are set up to provide care for people living with terminal illnesses, and their families and support networks. There are nine hospices in the Marie Curie group, located around the UK - five in the UK, two in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

The Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle offers a range services to help people live well with terminal illness, including inpatient support – for symptom management, rehabilitation, and for end of life care – and an array of day services, from physiotherapy to relaxation to art therapy.