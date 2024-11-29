Solution

To achieve maximum customer engagement Laser Clinics teamed up with TVC Technology Solutions and PPDS for their improved in-store digital solution. The Philips 65” Ultra HD Q-Line Displays were selected as the solution and were installed within the Laser Clinics store at the Brent Cross shopping centre in London. The Ultra HD display allows users to inform and enthral potential customers with picture perfect images. In addition the FailOver function also provided Laser Clinics the reassurance that content would keep playing even if the primary source went down, as a highly visible shop front in a prominent location this was a key requirement.