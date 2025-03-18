Hood House Kassel

Background

Hood House, located in the heart of the city of Kassel, right in the centre of Germany, offers a modern, digitised approach to its serviced apartments and apartment hotel accommodation. Bringing both comfort and convenience, it is ideally situated for guests staying in the area for business or tourism, overlooking the impressive Königsplatz, with easy access to the dynamic economic centre and trade fairs in the convention or trade show, as well as key attractions, shopping areas, and public transportation. Hood House is an authentic and versatile host – a temporary home with feel-good character and individual service for everyone – no matter when and for how long.

Challenge

Kassel’s dynamic economic centre is home to a number of internationally active companies, as well as the worldrenowned ‘documenta’ art exhibition, and the convention or trade show attracts significant trade fairs. This means visitors to the city often have a need to stay for longer, with an increasing demand for a hybrid solution between hotel and furnished apartment. Catering for this brand new guest set, Hood House owners, SICON Hospitality, wanted to create a cutting-edge experience with a fully-digitised guest journey – from booking, check-in, and even door opening via smartphone. Central to the digital requirements for the apartment hotel, the in-room TVs needed to provide the option for guests to choose between linear TV and streaming services, as well as easy casting, with 4K picture quality and premium audio.