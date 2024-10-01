Event LED largesse: Longest event space dvLED display brings immersive backdrop for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7
Longest event space LED display brings immersive backdrop for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7
MK-7 is a unique and vibrant space designed to represent the illustrious history and innovation of reigning World Champion, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and to provide a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive and Formula 1™ infused environment for visitors. MK-7 tells the story of Red Bull Racing – an event space in which visitors are surrounded by championship-winning race cars and iconic pieces of racing heritage. Making it a faultless location for businesses and individuals to celebrate, inspire and host a truly memorable occasion.
Celebrating 20 laps around the sun in 2024 and representing its tried and tested formula of winning partnerships and ‘doing it differently’, Oracle Red Bull Racing has implemented a new brand look and feel. Created in 2018, the MK-7 event space is home to a growing number of winning race cars, and the space needed to adapt to allow flexibility for growth and change, as well as a fresh look and feel. A space where cutting-edge technologies converge with exceptional entertainment experiences to match the fast-paced world of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Formula 1.
Solution
Replacing the outdated 6x7 videowall within the main event space was an obvious and immediate win, while enabling the expansion of the fleet of cars on display, and the flexibility to change that fleet on demand, required some additional planning.
The PPDS team brought together its own business development and product management team, with leading AV solutions integrator, Ruitech Solutions, and videowall mounting experts from Vogel’s Products BV. The solution? An immense, impressive and immersive dvLED display that extends around the entire horseshoe of cars.
Selecting the Philips Public LED 7000 Series for its high refresh rate, colour and brightness uniformity, together with its creative elements, a 2.4mm pixel pitch was chosen to deliver a total screen resolution of 19240x1144 on the 46.25m wide by 2.75m high dvLED wall.
Assembly of this huge dvLED masterpiece started with the erection of a dedicated dvLED mounting system supplied and installed by Vogel’s and Ruitech, followed by the installation of 484x 41BDL7224L and 33x 31BDL7224L LED panels. Content is brought together with a Novastar H9 LED Controller, via a DS Templates content management system.
The whole project was completed in record time, taking only 23 days from start to finish, carried out by Ruitech Solutions together with the PPDS and Vogel’s teams and handed over to the Oracle Red Bull team for reformulation of fixtures and fittings, together with the F1 cars within this remarkably renovated event space.
Benefits
Versatile shapes and sizing: Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size, the Philips Public LED 7000 Series can flow through a creative curve with bevelled edges to flex to the design.
Unique in every way: The Philips Public LED 7000 Series can adapt to any shape, size or resolution, allowing vast installations and intriguing patterns, moving elegantly through corners and curves.
Fine-tuned colour and brightness: Matching specific colour guidelines is key for Oracle Red Bull Racing. Philips Professional Displays deliver on colour and contrast, as well as versatility and performance for winning results.
Built-in cable and data wiring: Philips LED displays feature built-in cabling to keep wires tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, minimising clutter in busy event spaces.
Lower energy consumption: Reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption, while Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance and parts replacement predictable, fast, and efficient.