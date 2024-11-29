Background

Located in California, the purpose-built Desert Reign Church (DRC) plays a central role in the Downey local community, providing a wide and varied range of daily services.

Built and completed in April 2009, the extraordinary DRC campus – part of Assemblies of God USA – was, primarily, created to extend the word of God to the community, through worship, care, prayer, and evangelism. With nine staff in total, including six pastors (plus an army of volunteers), services are delivered in English and Spanish and across different age groups, on a daily basis.

Among DRC’s mission statements is helping people to address their demons, such as those suffering from addictions and supporting them in rebuilding their lives. The DRC is also heavily invested in supporting citizens – regardless of faith – by providing offerings, such as regular ‘drive through’ style food bank and distribution services, a lifeline for many during and after the pandemic.