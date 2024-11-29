Productos

Digital signage

Pantallas interactivas

Direct view LED displays

TV profesionales

Videowalls

Echa un vistazo y compara todas las pantallas profesionales de Philips

Soluciones

Casos de éxito

Ver todos los casos de éxito

Configuradores

Integraciones

Ver todas las integraciones

Sectores

Colaboraciones

Colaboraciones

Soluciones

Sponsorships

Información

Casos de éxito

Notas de prensa

Artículos de opinión

Ver toda la información

Soporte técnico

Servicio de productos

Asistencia de la página web

Soporte de productos

20210908 162623

CUPRA

CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS

Background

A contemporary vision of sportiness, CUPRA is redefining the high-performance driving revolution. With over 350 authorised dealers and over 390 service partners, this Spanish automobile powerhouse is fast becoming a driving force in the electric car world. On that topic, CUPRA is already set to become a fully electric car brand with its range of customisable racing inspired models for the street, track, or off-road fun. Better still, CUPRA aims to reach carbon-neutral production at its Martorell plant by 2050.

Challenge

It’s no surprise that electric cars are the future. And with the new era of automobiles comes a new era of technology—both within the cars, and across the brand. That’s why when the CUPRA flagship showroom was set-up in Munich, it was just as important to have the right tech that reflects the brand’s authority on innovation. What CUPRA needed was a cutting-edge system that allows them to create a localised identity, whilst also having the flexibility to accommodate the ever-changing demonstrator and showroom models within the dealership.

Solution

To turn their vision into a reality, CUPRA teamed up with MEKmedia and PPDS for a showroom like no other. Together, a custom solution was designed and deployed in less than three days. To ensure absolute showroom flexibility, a modular display set-up was created to allow for fast and versatile content playback. Three Philips L-Line LED displays and an oversized 65-inch Philips screen were installed to showcase the features, branding, and benefits of each model. The display set-up was designed in such a way that they could be shifted to match the various showroom configurations, as well as being utilised in the front windows to attract more traffic. This set-up also allows for the car configurator to be utilised, enabling customers to create their dream car live on-screen—an important aspect to the CUPRA brand. This resulted in significantly greater brand awareness, customer interaction, and staff productivity.

Benefits

  • Modular design: A flexible display set-up means that the showroom can be customised effortlessly to suit the various models and events throughout the year.

  • Retail car configurator: Customers can configure their dream car live on screen to see how it will look before placing their official order. This increased customer confidence whilst also reducing the amount of demonstrator models required.

  • Fast deployment: PPDS and MEKmedia designed and deployed the entire system in under three days.

  • Easy updates: Staff can push new content with ease using a central system.

  • image
  • image

Más información

Cliente

SEAT Deutschland GmbH

Location

Munich

Bavaria

Germany

Project

CUPRA Garage Odeonsplatz

Munich

Products

Philips L-Line 9000 Series 41” LED Display 41BDL7224/00 (1 unit)

Philips L-Line 31” LED Display 31BDL7224/00 (1 unit)

Philips L-Line 22” LED Display 22BDL7224/00 (1 unit)

Philips 65” Display 65BDL4550D/00 (1 unit)

Partners

MEKmedia GmbH

Download

CUPRA

References

Retail D-Line Direct view LED displays Experiencia de Gamificación

Contáctanos

¿Quieres saber más sobre nuestras innovaciones y soluciones personalizadas?

Contacto
contact us

Contact

Get in touch