Clarion Hotel

In room infotainment

Together, the team installed 778 Philips MediaSuite 6214 UHD TVs – a mix of 50”, 65”, and 75” sizes to deliver the ultimate streaming and casting opportunities, together with access to the Google Play store. The TVs are also used to deliver personalised welcome and guest information, in the guest’s preferred language.

To enhance the guest experience and further streamline communication, Speeron’s innovative NEXT guest communication portal was installed, allowing guests to easily access hotel information from their own device, without the need to download an app. In the TV portal, guests also have access to entertainment options such as TV channels, Netflix, and casting apps, offering a complete multimedia experience.

A significant benefit of this solution is that the hotel has full control over the portal, allowing them to easily update content, services, and information in real-time. This ensures that guests always have access to the latest details without relying on external support for changes. In addition to enhancing the guest experience, this digital solution also supports a more sustainable operation by reducing the need for printed materials and manual processes.

Through hotel displays

A stunning 135” Philips Unite LED All In One display, together with three Philips Public 7000 Series LED displays were chosen for the conference centre. These were mounted using purpose designed systems from Smart Media Solutions. These displays were set into a wooden slatting design, seamlessly blending them with the wall for a stylish, clean set up.

Complementing the connected set up throughout the hotel, a range of digital signage, including 88” and 75” Philips Signage 3000 Series Q-Line displays, and 98” Philips Signage 4000 Series Modular D-Line displays were chosen for wayfinding and information.

To support the control of these displays, Audico Systems delivered a high performance AV solution integrating intuitive control systems. This comprehensive setup optimises meetings and events with seamless communication, clarity and adaptability. From boardrooms to the grand ‘Runway’ hall, every space is engineered for maximum business impact, operational efficiency, and guest satisfaction.