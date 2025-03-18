Clarion Hotel
Guest services and sustainability benefits take off with fully integrated Philips hospitality displays
Background
Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport, which is located right at the terminal of Helsinki Airport, opened its doors and remarkable facilities in June 2024. Boasting 505 guest rooms, the hotel is also home to a a large conference centre with 21 meeting rooms to cater for almost every business need – from small gatherings to events for up to 1050 participants.
A part of the Strawberry Group, the hotel sets its offering based on three important and interconnected pillars – people, planet, and profit – promising the very best experiences for its guests.
Challenge
offering as the biggest hotel complex in Finland, the Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport is a masterpiece – putting Helsinki on the map as a go to conference location globally. Sustainability is equally important, with a vision to extending the lifetime of its tech investments, reducing waste and energy usage, while providing peace of mind to guests and visitors.
To match these ambitions and high standards, the hotel needed a fleet of cutting-edge displays to span guest rooms, conference facilities, gym, and wayfinding all around the hotel. A solution giving guests and delegates alike the ability to easily cast their personal content onto the bigger screen, for entertainment, and for finding important, up-to-the-minute information including menus, spa details, and flight arrivals and departures.
Solution
With a full portfolio of hospitality displays that includes hotel TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens and direct view LED, Strawberry turned to Philips Professional Displays, together with Speeron, Smart Media Solutions, and Audico Systems, to design an AV network for this impressive new integration.
In room infotainment
Together, the team installed 778 Philips MediaSuite 6214 UHD TVs – a mix of 50”, 65”, and 75” sizes to deliver the ultimate streaming and casting opportunities, together with access to the Google Play store. The TVs are also used to deliver personalised welcome and guest information, in the guest’s preferred language.
To enhance the guest experience and further streamline communication, Speeron’s innovative NEXT guest communication portal was installed, allowing guests to easily access hotel information from their own device, without the need to download an app. In the TV portal, guests also have access to entertainment options such as TV channels, Netflix, and casting apps, offering a complete multimedia experience.
A significant benefit of this solution is that the hotel has full control over the portal, allowing them to easily update content, services, and information in real-time. This ensures that guests always have access to the latest details without relying on external support for changes. In addition to enhancing the guest experience, this digital solution also supports a more sustainable operation by reducing the need for printed materials and manual processes.
Through hotel displays
A stunning 135” Philips Unite LED All In One display, together with three Philips Public 7000 Series LED displays were chosen for the conference centre. These were mounted using purpose designed systems from Smart Media Solutions. These displays were set into a wooden slatting design, seamlessly blending them with the wall for a stylish, clean set up.
Complementing the connected set up throughout the hotel, a range of digital signage, including 88” and 75” Philips Signage 3000 Series Q-Line displays, and 98” Philips Signage 4000 Series Modular D-Line displays were chosen for wayfinding and information.
To support the control of these displays, Audico Systems delivered a high performance AV solution integrating intuitive control systems. This comprehensive setup optimises meetings and events with seamless communication, clarity and adaptability. From boardrooms to the grand ‘Runway’ hall, every space is engineered for maximum business impact, operational efficiency, and guest satisfaction.
Benefits
Google Cast: Guests can cast their personal content – films, music, gaming and more – from their personal devices onto to the hotel TV without extra hardware or software configurations.
Sustainability focused: Philips MediaSuite TVs can receive regular software updates, allowing the hotel to benefit from latest features and functionality, extending the lifetime of their investment.
Energy savings: With a unique stand by mode built in to the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series All In One display, energy is cut to just 0.5w, saving on costs and reducing the impact on the environment.