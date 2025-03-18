University Ahmad Dahlan Yogyakarta

Background

Universitas Ahmad Dahlan (UAD) is a private university in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for its focus on both academic excellence and social service. It is named after Ahmad Dahlan, a prominent Islamic scholar and founder of the Muhammadiyah movement to promote upward mobility for the region’s Islamic community. Muhammadiyah’s teachings are sustained in the university’s Museum Muhammadiyah.

Challenge

The UAD consists of five locations all situated in the heart of Yogyakarta. With a vision to be a superior and innovative higher education institution, digitisation is key to a cohesive campus. This extends into the Museum Muhammadiyah, with a need to offer a unique experience that would increase visitor numbers, while also reducing operating costs associated with the production of banners and information signs.