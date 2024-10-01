Date: August 2023

We are TP Vision Europe B.V. with offices at Prins Bernhardplein 200 (1097 JB) Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We are a 100% subsidiary of TPV Europe Holding B.V.

TP Vision Europe B.V. ("us", "we", or "our") operates the PPDS Publisher application (hereinafter referred to as the "App").

This Privacy Statement informs you of our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of personal data when you use our App and the choices you have associated with that data.

By using the App, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this Privacy Statement. Unless otherwise defined in this Privacy Statement, the terms used in this Privacy Statement have the same meanings as in our Software End User License Agreement, accessible from within the App.

Definitions



Service

Service is the App operated by us.

Personal Data

While using our Service, we may ask you to provide us with certain personally identifiable information that can be used to contact or identify you ("Personal Data"). Personally identifiable information may include:

User mobile phone or tablet MAC address

User device MAC address

Device information (type, model name. chipset vendor, chipset solution, firmware version)

Usage Data

While using our Service, we may also collect information how the Service is accessed and used ("Usage Data"). This Usage Data may include information such as your Device's Internet Protocol address (e.g. IP address), MAC address, the pages of our Service that you visit, the time and date of your visit, the time spent on those pages, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data.

Use of Data

We may use the collected data, if any, for various purposes:

To provide and maintain the Service

To provide analysis or valuable information so that we can improve the Service

To monitor the usage of the Service

To detect, prevent and address technical issues

Information Collection and Use

The current version of the App does not collect or use Personal Data and/or Usage Data.

The current version of the App does not collect or use Personal Data and/or Usage Data.



Transfer of Data

Your information, including Personal Data, may be transferred to - and maintained on - computers located outside of your state, province, country or other governmental jurisdiction where the data protection laws may differ than those from your jurisdiction.

If you are located outside Europe and choose to provide information to us, please note that we transfer the data, including Personal Data, to Europe and process it there.

Your consent to this Privacy Statement followed by your use of the App represents your agreement to that transfer.

We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Statement and no transfer of your Personal Data will take place to an organization or a country unless there are adequate controls in place including the security of your data and other personal information.

Disclosure of Data

Legal Requirements

We may disclose your Personal Data in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to:

To comply with a legal obligation

To protect and defend our rights or property

To prevent or investigate possible wrongdoing in connection with the Service

To protect the personal safety of users of the Service or the public

To protect against legal liability

Your Rights

You have certain individual rights. If you want make use of these rights, you can submit an application free of charge to gain access to this information.

Upon receipt of your request and details to verify your identity (such as a copy of your passport), you will be provided with a copy of the personal data held by us, the origin of the data, the purposes for which the personal data are used and the recipients. You can also indicate that certain changes in personal data, if you qualify them as incorrect or irrelevant, must be implemented. You can also have your personal data blocked, erased or completely deleted (right to be forgotten).

Security of Data

The security of your data is important to us but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Service Providers

We may employ third party companies and individuals to facilitate our Service ("Service Providers"), to provide the Service on our behalf, to perform Service-related services or to assist us in analyzing how our Service is used.

These third parties have access to your Personal Data only to perform these tasks on our behalf and are obligated not to disclose or use it for any other purpose.

Children's Privacy

Our Service does not address anyone under the age of 16 ("Children") that has not obtained consent to use the App from a parent or legal guardian.

We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from anyone under the age of 16 who does not has obtained consent to use the App from a parent or legal guardian. If you are a parent or guardian and you are aware that your Child has provided us with Personal Data, please contact us. If we become aware that we have collected Personal Data from children without verification of parental consent, we take steps to remove that information from our servers.

Changes to this Privacy Statement

We may update our Privacy Statement from time to time. We will notify you of any changes by making available the new Privacy Statement in the App.

We will let you know via email and/or a prominent notice on our Service, prior to the change becoming effective and update the "effective date" at the top of this Privacy Statement.

You are advised to review this Privacy Statement periodically for any changes. Changes to this Privacy Statement are effective when they are posted on this page.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Statement, please contact us.

You can send us an e-mail via privacy@tpv-tech.com. You can use this e-mail address if you have any questions regarding our privacy statement, would like to request a copy of your personal data or if you want us to change or delete your personal data.