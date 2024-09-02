Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Oscart

Use Oscart’s digital screens to bring your story to life.

image
image

Why Oscart?

Oscart is a skilled one-stop shop for digital screens, easily customizable content and creative cloud solutions. A team of experts is ready to help you on your way in this picture-rich world, from technical setup to creative content.

Partnership Philips

Oscart has been a proud PPDS partner for many years. Our unique partnerships has resulted in three official platinum partner rewards for digital signage, professional tv and LED displays. We can offer our many customers in retail, health care, hospitality and other sectors an important competitive advantage thanks to this unique partnership with PPDS.

image
image

Digital signage to the next level

Digital signage allows you to communicate effectively with your customers, visitors and employees through digital screens with customized content. Inform and impress your customers, visitors and employees with Oscart’s digital signage solution that is a state of the art cloud solution made to be secure, easy to use and scalable. Use your connected screens to tell your story dynamically to your adiences.

image

Meeting room solutions

Oscart provides companies and offices with smart screens exactly where they can make a difference. A screen at the reception, in a conference room, the corridor, a dining room, auditorium or waiting room? Let’s work together and find the perfect fit. Do you have multiple meeting rooms that are frequently used? Connect to an Office 365 calendar with Oscart and visualize their availability instantly.

image

Interactive IPTV

Offer your guests, patients or residents an interactive solution by means of IPTV. Users can select their own channel list, check on-demand information, consult personalized content and so much more. Link your screens with different data sources and enjoy endless possibilities.

Get in touch

Interested? Let’s talk!

Do you want maximize your visual marketing? Rach out to one of our colleagues at Oscart and learn how we can can fit your case and our solution with Philips professional display products.

Contact

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch