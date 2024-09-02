Oscart
Use Oscart’s digital screens to bring your story to life.
Why Oscart?
Oscart is a skilled one-stop shop for digital screens, easily customizable content and creative cloud solutions. A team of experts is ready to help you on your way in this picture-rich world, from technical setup to creative content.
Partnership Philips
Oscart has been a proud PPDS partner for many years. Our unique partnerships has resulted in three official platinum partner rewards for digital signage, professional tv and LED displays. We can offer our many customers in retail, health care, hospitality and other sectors an important competitive advantage thanks to this unique partnership with PPDS.
Digital signage to the next level
Digital signage allows you to communicate effectively with your customers, visitors and employees through digital screens with customized content. Inform and impress your customers, visitors and employees with Oscart’s digital signage solution that is a state of the art cloud solution made to be secure, easy to use and scalable. Use your connected screens to tell your story dynamically to your adiences.
Meeting room solutions
Oscart provides companies and offices with smart screens exactly where they can make a difference. A screen at the reception, in a conference room, the corridor, a dining room, auditorium or waiting room? Let’s work together and find the perfect fit. Do you have multiple meeting rooms that are frequently used? Connect to an Office 365 calendar with Oscart and visualize their availability instantly.
Interactive IPTV
Offer your guests, patients or residents an interactive solution by means of IPTV. Users can select their own channel list, check on-demand information, consult personalized content and so much more. Link your screens with different data sources and enjoy endless possibilities.
