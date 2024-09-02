Products

NoviSign Digital Signage

NoviSign digital signage software enables users to create, manage and broadcast rich, engaging digital content to any screen.

image
image

Why NoviSign?

NoviSign Player Application has a proven experience on Android platform. First Android player by NoviSign was released in 2011. Reliable and feature-rich, NoviSign’s cloud based digital signage platform simplifies and empowers users with all the tools they need to remotely manage their digital signage content with.

Partnership Philips

NoviSign’s is a natural fit for Philips’s powerful Android SoC Displays, from being able to easily send content-rich designs to remotely accessing the displays, NoviSign with Philips offers customers a total end-to-end solution.

image
image

Digital Menu Boards

Restaurants can design gorgeous digital menu boards, adjust pricing, add photographs, item descriptions, scrolling text, slideshows and videos with NoviSign's software. All modifications are made wirelessly and the menu is updated within minutes.

Cross-sell and upsell new add-on side dishes and desserts to increase food sales.

Improve efficiency by controlling all of your menu pricing and products from afar

Better Promote: Highlight new items, discounts and sale

image

Schools & Education

Create media-rich content using NoviSign's digital signage platform for education, which includes school announcements, media slideshows, HD films, campus notifications and more. Create a template from scratch or alter one that has been professionally prepared.

News and updates from the school in real time

Listings of upcoming school events

News, scores and highlight videos from the world of sports

Maps of the campus and computerized directories of professors

Information on courses and class schedules

Rewarding alumni and donors

image

Content block Title Cloud-Based Digital Signage Software

Users can develop, change and manage the kiosk's content remotely using NoviSign's web-based free-form design Studio. Users may rapidly create media-rich content that is both engaging and educational using over 25 drag-and-drop widgets. NoviSign can be used to:

Integrate data-driven polls by incorporating YouTube channels or streaming via Ustream.

Insert films, HD photos and slideshows into the content to make it more engaging.

RSS feeds, custom tickers and weather updates keep you informed.

Make wayfinding directories for touch screens.

Create and schedule advanced playlists

Monitor the display and player status from afar and generate detailed proof-of-play reports.

Reach out to our sales managers to get to know more about NoviSign and how they can fit our Philips professional display products.

Contact

