FirstView Digital Signage

Ride the cutting edge of communications and ensure that your brand can be seen and heard. FirstView offers you a turnkey solution for all your digital signage needs.

image
image

Why FirstView?

FirstView is a Finnish digital signage provider that has been breathing and living nothing but digital signage since 2004. FirstView screens can be found worldwide within all lines of industry.

FirstView helps companies to:

  • Enhance internal communication by communicating openly and frequently

  • Drive purchase decisions and increase sales

  • Offer guidance and wayfinding for visitors

Partnership Philips

“The collaboration between FirstView and Philips is natural. Through cooperation, we are the first to receive information about new innovations and products. In this way, we can offer our customers competitive solutions that suit the needs of both small local companies as well as big global corporations.“

CEO Tommi Högmander

image
image

Enhance internal communicaton

Digital signage enables real-time communication to employees. Deliver your message to one or thousand screens in just a few clicks and ensure all your employees have an equal opportunity to access information.

image

Increase sales and elevate your brand

The best place to drive purchase decision is in your store. Screens that magically present the best deals wrapped in your brand visuals, helps you inspire and excite in the most critical moment.

No more printing fees or delayed campaign materials. Digital signage lets you update campaigns and promotions on the fly.

image

A great visit leaves a lasting impression

Show of hands, who loves last minute aimless hallway roaming and the random chance of finding the right meeting room?

The 10 inch Philips digital signage screen helps relieve these kinds of moments. The compact touchscreen collects and displays the crucial information and makes finding the right room as well as room reservation itself a breeze.

