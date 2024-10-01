Products

Open² remotely switch them off

Powering down your digital displays when they are not needed is the best way to save energy.

image
image

Manage your digital displays remotely and power down for time and energy savings

PPDS Wave unlocks the power within your Philips professional displays, delivering on remote management to bring better, more sustainable solutions to business. Whether for programming a whole fleet to power down at the end of the working day, or to manage displays individually or in smaller groups, energy savings soon add up. Plus, proactive monitoring of your displays’ health can result in longer lifetimes and less WEEE disposal.

Introduction to Wave

Discover the opportunities that open to you with our remote device management ecosystem.

Discover more
More about sustainability

Learn more about developing more sustainable business with Philips professional displays.

Discover more

