Global Partner Alliance
International results powered by regional expertise. The PPDS Global Partner Alliance connects multi-national businesses with our very best local partners in any part of the world—ensuring global consistency and local optimisation.
Powering your vision
INTERNATIONAL SERVICE
Anywhere in the world. Any time you’re ready. PPDS Global Partner Alliance delivers consistent service and support, plus high-quality products through our local partners. Just say where, and we’ll be there for your scalable solution.
ELITE PARTNERS
Local experts. Powered by the best. Every partner in the PPDS Global Partner Alliance has been nominated, trained, and certified to deliver the best knowledge and performance across our entire portfolio of products, services, and solutions.
SINGLE CONTACT
Everything you need from wherever you are. A single point of contact through our IKAM team makes it easier than ever to design and deploy solutions, marketing, and offers with unparalleled responsiveness and efficiency.
Designed for success
The very best meeting the very best. The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is an exclusive program consisting of our most elite business partners from around the world. Working closely together through key relationships, PPDS is able to bring you the very best products, services, solutions and installations with precise strategies and market positioning.
Through this alliance, our regional and global customers benefit from an international framework that ensures consistency and relevancy in their operating markets.
Proud to be an Alliance Partner
“Tailoradio’s engagement in the Global Partner Alliance has provided us with the incredible benefit of being able to further our relationship with PPDS while we affiliate ourselves with a program that has worldwide reach and immense opportunities in the co-development and presentation of our capabilities and solutions.”
Massimo Petrella, CEO Tailoradio e One Vision
The advantage is yours
PPDS has developed the product range and attained service standards that are highly sought after by our global customer base. We also have an impressive partner network that stretches across all parts of the globe. This enables us to be your single point of contact for all your AV requirements from concept to completion.
How Alliance Partners are selected
Each Alliance Partner has been nominated to the GPA based on their capabilities, certifications, and ongoing relationship with PPDS. This mutually beneficial relationship sets the foundation in which International Key Account Management (IKAM) opportunities and global projects are managed, positioned, and supported.
This results in our international end customers being provided with complete peace of mind and confidence in our collective capabilities, paired with an incredible geographic reach.
Simply powerful
The audio-video (AV) industry moves fast and PPDS is a key market-leader. We are always on hand to help customers embark upon a new project or technology refresh. Through our resources, expertise, and partner network, PPDS is ready to bring your vision to life with a perfect-fit solution.
