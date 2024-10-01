Produits

image

Whatever your industry, providing your customers with relevant and timely entertainment, information, offers and promotions makes great business sense. Designed with a built-in tuner to allow you to switch them on with the channels of your choice, the Philips B-Line is your versatile, connected signage solution. And with PPDS Publisher included, you can create, control, push and schedule exciting new content to your TV, easily and intuitively with your own device – whenever you want, wherever you are.

streamline icon folder media 140x140 2
Content at your fingertips

Whatever your design skills, PPDS Publisher is secure and easy-to-use, designed for ultimate accessibility from your own device.

innovation design
Eye-catching content

Choose from a range of industry-aligned, attention grabbing templates designed and aligned to support your customers’ needs.

identify issues d blue
Manage and schedule

Allowing you to create, edit and review your content with a simple and intuitive interface – ideal for content on the go!

image

Content management without a catch

PPDS Publisher is free for you to use, with no licence fees and no costs attached. Simply download the app onto your chosen device, follow the simple set up instructions, and you can create, edit, review and push your content to your Philips B-Line Business TV. And you can schedule your content, too – content control, wherever, whenever.

image

Creating eye-catching content

Need to know how it works – talk here about how to make content more eye-catching – what are the transitions and frames, and how do they get put together?

image

Ready-to-edit templates or your own designs

As well as a range of ready-to-use, industry-focused templates that are proven for eye-catching results, PPDS Publisher allows you to use your own creative content, bringing a unique edge to your customer communications.

Read PPDS Publisher's Privacy statement here.

