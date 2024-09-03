Produits

image
image

Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents and Philips / AOC displays.

  • A software tool that makes it easier for you to communicate with customers or employees through Digital Signage technology

  • Central management of screens and your digital content

  • Software that is designed for Philips / AOC displays, but can also be used for other Android display or player

  • A simple and user-friendly system, which we will deliver to you either separately or as a comprehensive turnkey solution

What ArtemisOne Pro can do?

  • Upload and play digital content

  • Planning and evaluation

  • Central management of digital content

  • Interactive control of playlists

  • Delayed download

  • Customer activity sensor – change of digital content based on sensor pulse

  • Local IP stream and IPTV

image
planning
Planning

ArtemisOne launches digital content in real time or you can schedule it to launch. Instant overview of which screens are in operation

evaluation
Evaluation

ArtemisOne includes analytical and reporting tools for easy preparation of invoicing documents for displayed advertising.

independent ops
Independent operation without PC

Philips displays include an integrated professional player with Android or Windows and do not require an external computer or player

Direct sensors

Sensors like touch, movement temperature and humidity, laser gate and many others can change the content based on their purpose.

Sensors are directly connected to display USB connector = no extra computer or player = no extra cost.

Local stream and IPTV

ArtemisOne supports local and web streaming.

You can watch IPTV, IP cam or any other streams.

