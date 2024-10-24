Produits

Casting with confidence: delivering a seamless, secure solution without the need for guests to switch to a casting network on their mobile device.

image
image

Designed to enhance Hospitality

The Philips Cast Server is an all in one solution bringing additional choice and opportunity for hotel TV integrations. Working together with CMND, and with hotel PMSs, it seamlessly integrates into a hotel’s existing IP network to deliver a secure, private connection, allowing guests to easily cast their own content directly to their in room TVs.

Discover more
image

Designed to enhance Healthcare

Adding a personal touch and additional reassurance for patients on their Philips bedside TVs, the Philips Cast Server has been built around the benefits of our CMND platform, offering a range of on-screen customisation opportunities, including tailored backgrounds on a highly intuitive TV user interface.

Discover more
web hook streamline ultimate
Seamless integration Google Cast on Philips Professional TVs
software monitor cog streamline ultimate
Customisable with hotel branding
business to business plan streamline ultimate 2024 07 31 101926 mvby
Unique business model
analytics graph bar streamline ultimate 2024 07 31 101910 bymy
Includes access to Cast statistics
wifi star streamline ultimate 2024 07 31 101848 cbse
No need for guests to connect to a different Wi-Fi network

Made for results

castserver mediasuite 2

Seamless operation

The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Google Cast on your Philips professional TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.

An all-in-one cast solution

Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS or CMND Reception interface is required.

hospitality tv hfl4518 cast server hotel room

Wi-Fi hotspots

With no dedicated Wi-Fi network or hotspot required for each TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the user.

hotel room mediasuite netflix landscape hd2

Customisable

Extending your business brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.

castserver hospitality tv

Business model

Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available on an initial 5-year licence, extendable yearly. Combined with PPDS free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.

Network connection

Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for the user. While remaining on the Wi-Fi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV to pair a mobile device.

cast server

Cast statistics

A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.

cast server

Freedom to cast

Once paired, users can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.

hospitality tv hfl4518 hotel room young couple 3 f

User interface language

When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that user on the TV.

Press Releases

PPDS offre une expérience de diffusion except...

Le casting en toute confiance : le Philips Cast Server étend le choix et les possibilités d’intégration des télévisions dans les hôtels, garantissant ainsi une solution transparente et sécurisée pour ...

En savoir plus

