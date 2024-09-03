Productos

Digital signage

Pantallas interactivas

Direct view LED displays

TV profesionales

Videowalls

Echa un vistazo y compara todas las pantallas profesionales de Philips

Soluciones

Casos de éxito

Ver todos los casos de éxito

Configuradores

Integraciones

Ver todas las integraciones

Sectores

Internacional

Asistencia para partners

Atención al cliente

Colaboraciones

Colaboraciones

Soluciones

Sponsorships

Información

Casos de éxito

Notas de prensa

Artículos de opinión

Ver toda la información

Soporte técnico

Product service

Website support

Product support

ArtemisOne

Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents

image
image

Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents and Philips / AOC displays.

  • A software tool that makes it easier for you to communicate with customers or employees through Digital Signage technology

  • Central management of screens and your digital content

  • Software that is designed for Philips / AOC displays, but can also be used for other Android display or player

  • A simple and user-friendly system, which we will deliver to you either separately or as a comprehensive turnkey solution

What ArtemisOne Pro can do?

  • Upload and play digital content

  • Planning and evaluation

  • Central management of digital content

  • Interactive control of playlists

  • Delayed download

  • Customer activity sensor – change of digital content based on sensor pulse

  • Local IP stream and IPTV

image
planning
Planning

ArtemisOne launches digital content in real time or you can schedule it to launch. Instant overview of which screens are in operation

evaluation
Evaluation

ArtemisOne includes analytical and reporting tools for easy preparation of invoicing documents for displayed advertising.

independent ops
Independent operation without PC

Philips displays include an integrated professional player with Android or Windows and do not require an external computer or player

Direct sensors

Sensors like touch, movement temperature and humidity, laser gate and many others can change the content based on their purpose.

Sensors are directly connected to display USB connector = no extra computer or player = no extra cost.

Local stream and IPTV

ArtemisOne supports local and web streaming.

You can watch IPTV, IP cam or any other streams.

Contáctanos

¿Quieres saber más sobre nuestras innovaciones y soluciones personalizadas?

Contacto
contact us

Contact

Get in touch