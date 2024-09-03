ArtemisOne
Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents
Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents and Philips / AOC displays.
A software tool that makes it easier for you to communicate with customers or employees through Digital Signage technology
Central management of screens and your digital content
Software that is designed for Philips / AOC displays, but can also be used for other Android display or player
A simple and user-friendly system, which we will deliver to you either separately or as a comprehensive turnkey solution
What ArtemisOne Pro can do?
Upload and play digital content
Planning and evaluation
Central management of digital content
Interactive control of playlists
Delayed download
Customer activity sensor – change of digital content based on sensor pulse
Local IP stream and IPTV
Planning
ArtemisOne launches digital content in real time or you can schedule it to launch. Instant overview of which screens are in operation
Evaluation
ArtemisOne includes analytical and reporting tools for easy preparation of invoicing documents for displayed advertising.
Independent operation without PC
Philips displays include an integrated professional player with Android or Windows and do not require an external computer or player
Direct sensors
Sensors like touch, movement temperature and humidity, laser gate and many others can change the content based on their purpose.
Sensors are directly connected to display USB connector = no extra computer or player = no extra cost.
Local stream and IPTV
ArtemisOne supports local and web streaming.
You can watch IPTV, IP cam or any other streams.
