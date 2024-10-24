Philips Cast Server
Casting with confidence: delivering a seamless, secure solution without the need for guests to switch to a casting network on their mobile device.
Designed to enhance Hospitality
The Philips Cast Server is an all in one solution bringing additional choice and opportunity for hotel TV integrations. Working together with CMND, and with hotel PMSs, it seamlessly integrates into a hotel’s existing IP network to deliver a secure, private connection, allowing guests to easily cast their own content directly to their in room TVs.
Designed to enhance Healthcare
Adding a personal touch and additional reassurance for patients on their Philips bedside TVs, the Philips Cast Server has been built around the benefits of our CMND platform, offering a range of on-screen customisation opportunities, including tailored backgrounds on a highly intuitive TV user interface.
Seamless integration Google Cast on Philips Professional TVs
Customisable with hotel branding
Unique business model
Includes access to Cast statistics
No need for guests to connect to a different Wi-Fi network
Made for results
Seamless operation
The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Google Cast on your Philips professional TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.
An all-in-one cast solution
Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS or CMND Reception interface is required.
Wi-Fi hotspots
With no dedicated Wi-Fi network or hotspot required for each TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the user.
Customisable
Extending your business brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.
Business model
Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available on an initial 5-year licence, extendable yearly. Combined with PPDS free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.
Network connection
Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for the user. While remaining on the Wi-Fi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV to pair a mobile device.
Cast statistics
A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.
Freedom to cast
Once paired, users can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.
User interface language
When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that user on the TV.
