Empowering sustainable business for the industry
Sustainability has been a topic gaining importance on business leaders’ agendas over the last decade – probably longer. And it is clear that, as an industry, sustainability has risen to be a top priority in AV.
Is sustainability in AV just about manufacturers supplying the most sustainable displays, or about the eco labels and growing lists of credentials, though?
They most certainly help, but to enable adoption all the way through our industry and into the businesses of our mutual customers, at PPDS we believe we all need to work together, for more. That is because ‘sustainable’ needs to be just that… sustainable for all businesses, allowing them to more easily get on board. Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead for EMEA at PPDS tells us more.
As a responsible business, circularity and sustainability have been a part of our DNA at PPDS and our Philips Professional Displays for many years, and these are aspects that are proactively considered in everything we do, including selection of materials and manufacturing processes, where we are manufacturing, and how we are doing business – what we frame as ‘processes, products, and people’.
With the privilege that comes with being a market leader, comes the responsibility of pioneering change for the better – leading the charge. Empowering the industry not only with products that use less energy, that are made with materials from sustainable sources, and that are able to be more easily repaired, refurbished, recycled, reused – ultimately, a reinvention – but also with the training, tools, information, and inspiration needed to take those forward.
Future proofed product thinking
For product managers everywhere, engineering new ways for displays to use less power must certainly be a driving force. And their work needs to go beyond that for true sustainability success. At PPDS, our product managers follow six principles of future proof product thinking – reduce, reuse, repair, refurbish, recycle and re-invent.
Working with brand new technologies, such as the Philips Tableaux ePaper display. Reinventing how existing products work – either those already in the field making energy saving measures available with PPDS Wave, reengineering our line-up to extend product lifetimes, such as the Philips Signage 4650 Modular D-Line, and building in new solutions, such as the unique standby mode in the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series All In One display.
Reinvention: a case in point
The Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is another prime example. Breaking new ground in sustainable display design, this adaptation on the Philips Professional Displays favourite ‘Q-Line’ delivers spectacular 4K video content, using up to 70% less energy compared to competitors of the same size and specifications with no compromise on quality.
The world’s first of its kind to gain C rated EU energy label, this product has also been awarded the EPEAT Silver Climate+ label. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, all the information needed for tenders and training is available in our toolkit for partners. Enabling integrators and installers, and empowering customers to make savings, too.
Approaching sustainability from every angle
Reducing energy consumption, enabling repairs and refurbishment, delivering on longer lifecycles. Approaching it from every angle is essential in building sustainability for our industry. Let’s be open2 display for the greater good – together.