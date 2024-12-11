55BDL3105X/02

Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|500
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Display colors
|1.07 B
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 25, 30Hz
Connectivity
|Video input
|Component BNC (x3)
|Composite (Share component Y)
|DisplayPort
|DVI-D (x1)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|HDMI (x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort
|DVI-I (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio Left/Right (RCA)
|Audio output
|Audio Left/Right (RCA)
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|Other connections
|OPS
Convenience
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|DisplayPort
|IR Loopthrough
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape
|Portrait
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Control software
|SICP / CMND&Control
Dimensions
|Bezel thickness
|3.5 mm (A-A)
|Bezel width
|Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
|Set Width
|1213.4
|Set Height
|684.2
|Set Depth
|98 mm(D@Wall Mount)/ 99.2 (D@Handle)
|Set Width (inch)
|47.77
|Set Height (inch)
|26.94
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.86 (D@Wall Mount)/ 3.91 (D@Handle)
|Product weight
|26.2
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Consumption (Max)
|320 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|160
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W (RMS)
Accessories
|Included accessories
|Remote Control
|Batteries for remote control
|AC Power Cord
|Quick start guide
|Edge alignment pins
|DVI-D cable
|RS232 cable
|Optional accessories
|Edge finishing kit
|Color calibration kit
|CRD41
|Included Accessories
|Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
|Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
|HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|IR cable
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|RS232 daisy chain cable
|Thumb Screw (x8)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|BSMI
|CU
|EPA
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|RoHS
|VCCI
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|AIF
|AIFF
|ASF
|LPCM
|M3U
|M4A
|MP3
|MP4
|PLS
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|GIF
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|ISM
|M4V
|Manifest
|MK3D
|MKV
|MP4
|MPD
|MPEG
|MPG
|MT2
|MTS
|TS
|TTS
|VOB
