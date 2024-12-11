Products

Philips X-Line

55BDL3105X/02

Energy Label: g

Command attention with a Philips X-Line Videowall display. An ultra-narrow bezel allows for near seamless linking for a display of any size, whilst Advanced ColourCalibration ensures a clear image in any lighting condition.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Panel resolution1920x1080p
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness500
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Display colors1.07 B
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz

Connectivity

Video inputComponent BNC (x3)
Composite (Share component Y)
DisplayPort
DVI-D (x1)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
HDMI (x2)
Video outputDisplayPort
DVI-I (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio Left/Right (RCA)
Audio outputAudio Left/Right (RCA)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45
Other connectionsOPS

Convenience

Signal loop throughRS232
DisplayPort
IR Loopthrough
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
PlacementLandscape
Portrait
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Control softwareSICP / CMND&Control

Dimensions

Bezel thickness3.5 mm (A-A)
Bezel widthTop/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
Set Width1213.4
Set Height684.2
Set Depth98 mm(D@Wall Mount)/ 99.2 (D@Handle)
Set Width (inch)47.77
Set Height (inch)26.94
Set Depth (inch)3.86 (D@Wall Mount)/ 3.91 (D@Handle)
Product weight26.2
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Max)320 W
Consumption (Typical)160
Energy Label ClassG
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W (RMS)

Accessories

Included accessoriesRemote Control
Batteries for remote control
AC Power Cord
Quick start guide
Edge alignment pins
DVI-D cable
RS232 cable
Optional accessoriesEdge finishing kit
Color calibration kit
CRD41
Included AccessoriesEdge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
IR cable
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy chain cable
Thumb Screw (x8)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
CU
EPA
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
RoHS
VCCI
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
AIF
AIFF
ASF
LPCM
M3U
M4A
MP3
MP4
PLS
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoISM
M4V
Manifest
MK3D
MKV
MP4
MPD
MPEG
MPG
MT2
MTS
TS
TTS
VOB
Show more specs

