Give guests what they want while increasing your ROI
Philips delivers the answer to one of the biggest needs of the industry, finally a 'smart' TV solution that's been specifically designed for the hotel room. Increase your ROI and offer guests the amenity they are most looking for in their stay- an in-room experience that feels like home. Philips Hospitality has the answer with the new MediaSuite TV.
See what makes MediaSuite different
One Solution
Philips MediaSuite is the “smart” TV finally designed for the hotel room, and is the only product available that allows guest to stream their personal content via Netflix and Chromecast built-in. No apps to download, no extra box to buy – it is built-in, ready to go. The guests are able to control their own content, from their own device, with one simple step.
Hotel Tech Management recently noted streaming as one of the top trends consumers are looking for when it comes to travel. They want to watch their content.
What Guests Want
In 2020, 19 of the 20 most streamed shows were on Netflix. Philips MediaSuite is the only TV solution on the market to have Netflix built-in. Guests can immediately access their account and pick up their favorite shows where they left off. Best part, it is secure. The system automatically wipes their info upon check-out. There is nothing extra for the hotel staff to do and it gives the guest peace of mind.
Best Warranty in the Industry
Philips Hospitality offers a 3-year Full Exchange warranty. You won’t need it, but if you ever do, we will replace it fast and hassle-free.
Future-proof
Philips MediaSuite, powered by Android, offers a brilliant 4K picture that is future-proof. Hotels can seamlessly upgrade software at any time to the latest updates without having to replace the TV or call for a manual update, saving you time and money.
Streamlined
Philips MediaSuite has Google Play, UI customization, Analytics on-board, guest surveys, and many more capabilities to help you run and grow your business.
