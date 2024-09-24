27BDL9119L/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
Accessories
|Common connecting piece
|4 pcs
|Screw bolt
|4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S / A5S Plus
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminum
|Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
|57,600
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.2079
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608x342x55
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|320×180
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5 inch
|Weight (KG)
|8(+/-0.4Kg)
|Receving card brand
|Novastar
Power
|Input voltage
|AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
|Max Power consumption (W)
|<=110 W W
|Consumption (Typical)
|<=36 W
|BTU Value m2
|1,804 BTU/m2
Miscellaneous
|Warranty
|3 years
|Regulatory approvals
|FCC SDOC, Part 15
|EMC Class B
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Picture enhancement
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Wide color gamut display
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Refresh rate(Hz)
|1920~3840
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Calibration(brightness/color)
|Supported
|Color temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Brightness before calibration
|900 nits
|Color temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Usage
|24/7 Hrs, Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|800 nits
Module
|LED type
|SMD 1515 Gold wire
|Module size (WxHxD in mm)
|152x71x10
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|1.9
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100,000
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|80x90
