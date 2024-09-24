Products

Philips L-Line 9000 Series

27BDL9112L/00

Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet
Power loop throughFor 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less

Accessories

LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Common connecting piece4 pcs
Screw bolt4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
Power loop through cable1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Data connectorRJ45
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminum
Receiving card spec.A7S / A5S Plus
Receiving card quantity2 pcs
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )129,600
Cabinet area (m2)0.2079
Weight (KG)8(+/-0.4Kg)
Receving card brandNovastar
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Cabinet resolution (W x H)480×270
Cabinet size (mm)608x342x55

Power

Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
Consumption (Typical)<=54 W
Max Power consumption (W)<=160 W W
BTU Value m22,624 BTU/m2

Miscellaneous

Warranty3 years
Regulatory approvalsFCC SDOC, Part 15
EMC Class B
EN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Picture/Display

Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Picture enhancementWide color gamut display
Refresh rate(Hz)1920~3840
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
PlacementLandscape
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Calibration(brightness/color)Supported
Aspect ratio16:9
Color temperature default6500±500 K
Brightness before calibration900 nits
Color temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Brightness after calibration800 nits
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
Usage24/7 Hrs, Indoor

Module

LED typeSMD 1010 Gold wire
Pixel pitch (mm)1.266
Module size (WxHxD in mm)152x171x10
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000
Module resolution (WxH pixels)120x135
Discover Philips L-Line 9000 Series

