Your natural replacement for a 2x2 videowall set up, with no bezels at all, and with no configuration required. The Unite 7000 Series is your easy fit kit, all in one box, ready for you to plug and play in less than one hour. Ideal for TV studios, corporate settings, retail, and transportation hubs, consisting of four 55” panels that seamlessly slot together to create a full HD display.

Shipped in a single box with all mounts and components included (including a built in controller) and with an ADA compliant wall mount as standard, existing VESA mounts can also be retained and used – simply replace the panels to create a new seamless LED wall.