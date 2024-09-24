27BDL9115L/00

Made for results
L-Line
Unleash your imagination
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
Unique in every way
Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Limitless videowall
L-Line creates an LED videowall of any shape or size for a truly unique experience.
Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Accessories
|Common connecting piece
|4 pcs
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|Screw bolt
|4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Receiving card quantity
|2 pcs
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminium
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|384 × 216
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608 x 342 x 55
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5
|Receiving card brand
|Novastar
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.2079
|Weight (kg)
|8(+/-0.4 Kg)
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|82,944
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S/A5S Plus
Power
|Max Power consumption (W)
|<=160 W W
|BTU Value m2
|2624 BTU/m2
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Consumption (Typical)
|<=53 W
Miscellaneous
|Regulatory approvals
|FCC SDOC, Part 15
|EMC Class B
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
|Warranty
|3 years
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
Picture/Display
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Brightness before calibration
|900 nits
|Picture enhancement
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|1920~3840
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Usage
|24/7 hrs, Indoor
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Brightness after calibration
|800 nits
|Placement
|Landscape
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
Module
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100 000
|Module size (WxHxD in mm)
|152 x 171 x 10
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|1.583
|LED type
|SMD 1010 Gold wire
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|96 x 108
