Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

T-Line

10BDL5051T/00

From room bookings and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power over Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputHDMI
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB C
External controlRJ45

Convenience

Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Screen-saving functionsLow brightness
Programmable side LED3 sides
Network controllableWi-Fi
BT 5.0
Ethernet
Other convenienceG sensor
NFC
Kensington lock
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)
USB A to C cable
HDMI cable

Dimensions

Wall Mount75 x 75 mm
Set Height164 mm
Set Width262 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
Set Depth24.75 mm
Set Width (inch)10.32
Product weight (lb)1.63 lb
Product weight0.8 kg
Set Height (inch)6.46
Set Depth (inch)0.97

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURK3568
Wi-Fi802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
2.4/5 GHz

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 1.5 W

Power

Consumption (Typical)4 W
Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)18 W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-10 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]30-80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10-85% (without condensation)
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Brightness350 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6 cm
Panel resolution1280 x 800
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Display colours16.7 million
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Aspect ratio16:10
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Operating systemAndroid 13
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1''
Response time (typical)35 ms

Interactivity

Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

Manual

Spanish

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

Manual

Turkish

Downloads

10BDL5051T/00

View all

T-Line

10″
image

10BDL3351T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
10″
image

10BDL5051T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
32″
image

32BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
Discover T-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch