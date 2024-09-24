Products

T-Line

10BDL3351T/00

From room bookings and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power over Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputHDMI
Audio output3.5 mm jack
External controlRJ45
Other connectionsmicro SD
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB C

Convenience

Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsLow brightness
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableWi-Fi
BT 5.0
Ethernet
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Other convenienceG sensor
Kensington lock

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Internal Player

Storage8 GB eMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURK3568
Wi-Fi802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
2.4/5 GHz

Dimensions

Wall Mount75 x 75 mm
Set Height164 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
Set Width262 mm
Set Width (inch)10.32
Set Depth24.75 mm
Set Depth (inch)0.97
Product weight0.8 kg
Product weight (lb)1.63 lb
Set Height (inch)6.46

Power

Consumption (Typical)4 W
Consumption (Max)13 W
Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-10 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10-85% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]30-80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Brightness350 cd/m²
Panel resolution1280 x 800
Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6 cm
Display colours16.7 million
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Aspect ratio16:10
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Response time (typical)35 ms
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1''
Operating systemAndroid 13
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
RoHS
FCC, Class A
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Interactivity

Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points
