E-Line

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass, it's ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product without stand (kg)TBD kg
Product with packaging (lb)TBD lb
Product without stand (lb)TBD lb
Product with packaging (kg)TBD kg

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.4 cm
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 billion
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyIPS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Operating systemAndroid 13

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Blue light filter
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints40 simultaneous touchpoints

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Video inputUSB 3.0 (x 3)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
SPDIF (x 1)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
Thermal sensor
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45 x 2

Convenience

Ease of installationAC Out
Smart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Keyboard controlLockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
AC Power Cord
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPU4 x A73 + 4 x A53
Wi-Fi2G/5G/6G 2T2R

Dimensions

Set Height1158.74 mm
Wall Mount800 x 400 mm, M8
Set Width1965.1 mm
Set Width (inch)77.37
Set Depth116.227 mm
Set Depth (inch)4.58
Bezel width16.7 mm(T/R/L), 39.42 mm(B)
WeightTBD kg
Set Height (inch)45.62

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)TBD W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)TBD
Mains power100 - 240 V~, 50 - 60 Hz, 7.5 A

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Leaflet

French

Downloads

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

German

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

86BDL4152E/00

View all

