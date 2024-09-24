Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

E-Line

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints and a toughened anti-glare glass.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.4 cm
Brightness (before glass)430 cd/m²
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Display colours1.07 billion
Brightness (after glass)400 cd/m²
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Panel technologyVA
Response time (typical)8 ms
Operating systemAndroid 11

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Weight

Product without stand (kg)74.49 kg
Product with packaging (lb)199.74 lb
Product without stand (lb)164.22 lb
Product with packaging (kg)90.6 kg

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Blue light filter
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints20 simultaneous touch points

Connectivity

Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 3)
DVI-D (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x 3)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Ease of installationAC Out
Smart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x 3)
DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
RS232 cable
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB cover and screws

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory8 GB
CPUMTK 9970A
Wi-Fi2G/5G/6G 2T2R

Dimensions

Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height1145.7 mm
Set Width1960.8 mm
Set Width (inch)77.19
Set Depth101.3 mm(D_Max)/79.0 mm(D_Wallmount) mm
Set Depth (inch)3.98(D_Max)/3.11(D_Wallmount)
Smart Insert mount100 x 100 mm, 6xM4L6
Weight74.49 kg
Set Height (inch)45.11
Bezel width17.8 mm(T/R/L) x 31.7 mm(B)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 15 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)450 W
Consumption (Max)670 W
Mains power100 - 240 V~, 50 - 60 Hz, 7.5 A
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

86BDL4052E/02

E-Line

64″
image

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
74″
image

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
85″
image

86BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
Discover E-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch