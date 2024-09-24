75BDL3152E/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Pixel pitch
|0.42975 (H) x 0.42975 (V) [mm]
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Display colours
|1.07 B
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|OS UI resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|5500:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Panel technology
|VA
|Response time (typical)
|6.5 ms
Weight
|Product without stand (kg)
|51.4 kg
|Product with packaging (lb)
|137.79 lb
|Product without stand (lb)
|113.32 lb
|Product with packaging (kg)
|62.5 kg
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10–90% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10–90% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 5000 m
|MTBF
|30,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
|Energy Star 8.0
|Warranty
|5-year warranty
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|2160p, 30, 60 Hz
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|Anti-Glare
|Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
|Multi-touch technology
|0-gap Infrared touch
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Touchpoints
|50 simultaneous touch points(depending on application)
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
|SPDIF
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
|USB-C (up to 65 W)
|USB 2.0 (x 1)
|USB 3.0 (x 4)
|External control
|RS232C (in) D-Sub9
|RJ45 x 2
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
|Bluetooth
|BT5.2
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB-B (x 2)
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (16/7)
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|Interact dongles
|Accessories
|Power code (US, UK, EU)
|HDMI cable
|USB-A to B
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|2 pcs stylus
|Wall mount
|Quick start guide
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|800 x 400 mm, M8
|Set Height
|1020.2 mm
|Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
|16.6 mm (L/R/T)/45.0 mm (B)
|Set Width
|1709.4 mm
|Set Depth
|85.4 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|67.30
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.36
|Set Height (inch)
|40.17
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|4 GB RAM
|GPU
|Multi-Core Mali-G52
|CPU
|Quad-Core Cortex A55
|Wi-Fi
|2.4/5 GHz
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 16 W
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|155 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Contact
