E-Line

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass, it's ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Brightness400 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colours1.07 Billion
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Operating systemAndroid 13
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Panel technologyADS
Response time (typical)8 ms

Weight

Product without stand (kg)34.7 kg
Product with packaging (lb)94.36 lb
Product without stand (lb)76.50 lb
Product with packaging (kg)42.8 kg

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
Computer formats800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60, 85 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Blue light filter
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints40 simultaneous touchpoints

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
USB-C
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Gb LAN x 2
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Bluetooth5.2 BLE
Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x 2)
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Other convenienceCarrying handles
NFC
Bluetooth

Accessories

Optional accessoriesPen tray with 3 x colour stylus and eraser
Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
Cleaning cloth (x 1)
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
Touch Pen (x 2)

Dimensions

Wall Mount500 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height892.28 mm
Set Width1492.02 mm
Set Depth116.15 mm
Set Width (inch)58.74
Bezel width16.7 mm(T/R/L), 41.9 mm(B)
Set Depth (inch)4.57
Set Height (inch)35.13

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory8 GB
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPU4 x A73 + 4 x A53
Wi-Fi2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)132 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
WEBP
USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Downloads

Leaflet

German

Downloads

65BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

French

Downloads

65BDL4152E/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

65BDL4152E/00

