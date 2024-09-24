Products

E-Line

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 20 touchpoints and a toughened anti-glare glass.

Features

Technical Specifications

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Display colours1.07 Billion
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Brightness (before glass)390 cd/m²
Brightness (after glass)360 cd/m²
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 11
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyADS
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Weight

Product without stand (kg)44.26 kg
Product with packaging (lb)118.61 lb
Product without stand (lb)97.58 lb
Product with packaging (kg)53.8 kg

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Blue light filter
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints20 simultaneous touch points

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Video inputDVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 3)
USB 3.0 (x 3)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Ease of installationSmart Insert
AC Out
Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Keyboard controlLockable

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x 3)
DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
USB cover and screws

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory8 GB
CPUMTK 9970A
Wi-Fi2G/5G/6G 2T2R

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height883.2 mm
Set Width1494.3 mm
Set Width (inch)58.83
Set Depth99.5 mm(D_Max)/78.5 mm(D_Wallmount) mm
Bezel width17.8 mm(T/R/L) x 31.7 mm(B)
Smart Insert mount100 x 100 mm, 6xM4L6
Set Height (inch)34.77
Weight44.26 kg
Set Depth (inch)3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 15 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)170 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)430 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
