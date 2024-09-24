Products

E-Line

65BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it's made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product without stand (kg)35 kg
Product with packaging (lb)98.55 lb
Product without stand (lb)77.16 lb
Product with packaging (kg)44.7 kg

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10–90% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 5000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10–90% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness350 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.372 (H) x 0.372 (V) [mm]
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
OS UI resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 B
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)65
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyADS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Operating systemAndroid 13

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 30, 60 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints40 simultaneous touchpoints

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
SPDIF
Video inputVGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x 4)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
USB-B (x 3)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
RJ45 x 2

Convenience

Ease of installationAC Out
Smart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
PlacementLandscape (16/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Keyboard controlLockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
RS232 cable
AC Power Cord
Cable clip (x 3)
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
DVI-D cable
USB cover and screws

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Dimensions

Set Height896 mm
Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Set Width1488 mm
Set Width (inch)58.58
Set Depth87 mm
Set Depth (inch)3.43
Smart Insert mountTBD
Bezel widthTBD
Weight35 kg
Set Height (inch)35.28

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 16 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)TBD W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)TBD
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC
Show more specs

