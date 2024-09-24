55BDL3650QE/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Optional WiFi functionality
|CRD22 Wi-Fi dongle
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 3.0 (x 2)
|Other connections
|micro SD
|OPS
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Hidden
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x 1)
|AC Power Cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Cable clip (x2)
|Quick start guide
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover (x 1)
Internal Player
|Memory
|16 GB
|3 GB DDR
|CPU
|Dual-core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
|Dual-core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
|Quad-Core Cortex A55
|GPU
|G52 MC1
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|400 mm x 400 mm, M6
|Set Height
|712.6 mm
|Set Width
|1241.8 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|48.89
|Set Depth
|63.6 mm
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Product weight
|17.2 kg
|Product weight (lb)
|37.92 lb
|Set Height (inch)
|28.06
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|D
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|70 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC
|Consumption (Max)
|120 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|JPEG
|BMP
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.315 x 0.315 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7 cm
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Display colours
|1.06 Billion
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Operating system
|Android 10
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Spanish
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|BSMI
|FCC, Class A
|VCCI
|J-Moss
|ETL
|RoHS
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|MTBF
|30,000 hour(s)
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|3840 x 2160p, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
