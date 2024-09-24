65BDL3550Q/00

Products

Q-Line

Versatile signage

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

Integrated Media Player

Easily schedule content to play from USB or internal memory. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

image

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Ultimate attention

Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputDVI-D (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Start-up windowenable/disable Philips logo
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Start-upSwitch on delay
Switch on status
Boot on source
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
M3 screw (x 2)
Philips logo (x 1)
USB Cover (x 1)
Included accessoriesAC Power Cord
RS232 cable
Remote Control
Batteries for remote control
Quick start guide

Internal Player

Memory2 GB DDR3
8 GB
CPUDual core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
Dual core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
GPUARM Mali G51

Dimensions

Set Height837.3 mm
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Set Width1462.3 mm
Set Width (inch)57.57
Set Depth68.9 mm(D@wall mount)/89.9 mm(D@handle) mm
Set Height (inch)32.96
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount)/3.54(@ handle)
Product weight (lb)61.29 lb
Product weight27.80 kg
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)155 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)210 W
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.264
H.263
H.265
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
CU
EPA
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
VCCI
J-Moss
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Brightness400 cd/m²
Clinical imageD-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Display colours1.07 Billion
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Panel technologyIPS
Response time (typical)9 ms
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
Show more specs

Discover Q-Line

