65BDL3550Q/00

Made for results
Q-Line
Versatile signage
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Integrated Media Player
Easily schedule content to play from USB or internal memory. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
Integrated HTML5 browser
Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Ultimate attention
Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.
Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|DVI-D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
Convenience
|Start-up window
|enable/disable Philips logo
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Start-up
|Switch on delay
|Switch on status
|Boot on source
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|M3 screw (x 2)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
|Included accessories
|AC Power Cord
|RS232 cable
|Remote Control
|Batteries for remote control
|Quick start guide
Internal Player
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3
|8 GB
|CPU
|Dual core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
|Dual core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
Dimensions
|Set Height
|837.3 mm
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M8
|Set Width
|1462.3 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|57.57
|Set Depth
|68.9 mm(D@wall mount)/89.9 mm(D@handle) mm
|Set Height (inch)
|32.96
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.71(@ wall mount)/3.54(@ handle)
|Product weight (lb)
|61.29 lb
|Product weight
|27.80 kg
|Bezel width
|14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|155 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Max)
|210 W
|Mains power
|100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|30,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Japanese
|Arabic
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|BSMI
|CU
|EPA
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|VCCI
|J-Moss
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Pixel pitch
|0.372 x 0.372 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|163.9 cm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Clinical image
|D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|64.5
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Response time (typical)
|9 ms
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
Q-Line
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
43BDL3511Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3550Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3550Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3511Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3550Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3550Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3550Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
