Choose a country or region to view content specific to your geographic location.
Q-Line
Android-powered Philips professional displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. All displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the PPDS App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.
Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist
Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.
Features
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|49.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|125.73
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|350
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Colour Enhancement
|Colour Temperature Adjustment
|De-interlacer
|Noise Reduction
|Smart Picture
|Operating system
|Android 5.0.1
|Panel technology
|AMVA
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 30, 60 Hz
|480p, 30, 60 Hz
|576i, 25, 50 Hz
|576p, 25, 50 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz
|Video input
|DVI-D
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
|HDMI (x 2)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|Audio Left/Right (RCA)
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|RS232
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|Remote Control Lock
|Memory
|8 GB eMMC
|Other convenience
|Kensington lock
|VESA mount (400 x 400 mm)
|Signal loop through
|IR Loop through
|RS232
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Bezel width
|11.8 (Top/Left/Right) 14.3 (Bottom) mm
|Set Width
|1123.6
|Set Height
|646.7
|Set Depth
|67.8
|Set Width (inch)
|44.24
|Set Height (inch)
|25.5
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.67
|Product weight
|12.8
|Product weight (lb)
|28.16
|VESA Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|0~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Relative humidity
|20 ~ 80% (operation), 5 - 95% (storage)
|MTBF
|50,000
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (On mode)
|128 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Max)
|180 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|140
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
|Included accessories
|AC Power Cord
|RS232 cable
|Batteries for remote control
|Quick start guide
|Remote Control
|IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Stand
|BM05923/BM02542/BM05922
|USB Playback Video
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WMV
|ASF
|AVI
|DAT
|FLV
|WEBM
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP3
|WMA
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Japanese
|Czech
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|BSMI
|CB
|CCC
|CE
|CECP
|EAC
|EMF
|EnergyStar 7.0
|FCC, Class B
|PSB
|UL/cUL
|Storage
|8 GB eMMC
|CPU
|ARM Quad-core processor
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3