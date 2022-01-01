Choose a country or region to view content specific to your geographic location.

Q-Line

50BDL3050Q/00

Energy Label: g
Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.
Made for results

Q-Line

Versatile signage

Powered by Android

Android-powered Philips professional displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. All displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

CMND & Deploy

Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the PPDS App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

CMND

Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

Internal memory

Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

Integrated Media Player

Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

Integrated HTML5 browser

Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium-based browser, design your content online and connect a single display or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full-HD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

Ultimate attention

Q-Line makes your content the focal point in any space.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch) 49.5
Diagonal screen size (metric) 125.73
Panel resolution 3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness 350
Contrast ratio (typical) 4000:1
Response time (typical) 8
Aspect ratio 16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal) 178
Viewing angle (vertical) 178
Pixel pitch 0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
Display colours 1.07 Billion
Picture enhancement 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Colour Enhancement
Colour Temperature Adjustment
De-interlacer
Noise Reduction
Smart Picture
Operating system Android 5.0.1
Panel technology AMVA

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
Video formats 480i, 30, 60 Hz
480p, 30, 60 Hz
576i, 25, 50 Hz
576p, 25, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz

Connectivity

Video input DVI-D
VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
HDMI (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
Audio input 3.5 mm jack
Audio output Audio Left/Right (RCA)
External control RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Screen-saving functions Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
Keyboard control Lockable
Network controllable LAN (RJ45)
RS232
Energy-saving functions Smart Power
Placement Landscape (18/7)
Remote control signal Lockable
Ease of installation Remote Control Lock
Memory 8 GB eMMC
Other convenience Kensington lock
VESA mount (400 x 400 mm)
Signal loop through IR Loop through
RS232
Tiled Matrix Up to 10 x 15

Dimensions

Bezel width 11.8 (Top/Left/Right) 14.3 (Bottom) mm
Set Width 1123.6
Set Height 646.7
Set Depth 67.8
Set Width (inch) 44.24
Set Height (inch) 25.5
Set Depth (inch) 2.67
Product weight 12.8
Product weight (lb) 28.16
VESA Mount 400 x 400 mm, M6

Operating conditions

Altitude 0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation) 0~ 40
Temperature range (storage) -20 ~ 60
Relative humidity 20 ~ 80% (operation), 5 - 95% (storage)
MTBF 50,000

Power

Mains power 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (On mode) 128 W
Standby power consumption <0.5 W
Power Saving Features Smart Power
Consumption (Max) 180 W
Consumption (Typical) 140

Sound

Built-in speakers 2 x 10 W RMS

Accessories

Included accessories AC Power Cord
RS232 cable
Batteries for remote control
Quick start guide
Remote Control
IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
Included Accessories RS232 daisy-chain cable
Stand BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback Video MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
WMV
ASF
AVI
DAT
FLV
WEBM
USB Playback Picture BMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback Audio AAC
M4A
MP3
WMA

Miscellaneous

Warranty 3 year warranty
On-Screen Display Languages Arabic
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Czech
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvals BSMI
CB
CCC
CE
CECP
EAC
EMF
EnergyStar 7.0
FCC, Class B
PSB
UL/cUL

Internal Player

Storage 8 GB eMMC
CPU ARM Quad-core processor
Memory 2 GB DDR3

