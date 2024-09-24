Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Tableaux

25BDL4150I/00

From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring a new era of display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra-clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio outputAudio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
Video inputUSB
Other connectionsmicro SD
micro USB

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Battery bay4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURockchip PX30S

Dimensions

Set Height350.2 mm
Wall Mount100 x 100 mm VESA mount
Set Width598.6 mm
Set Depth37.5 mm
Bezel width18.6/18.6/18.6/22 mm
Product weight2.7 kg

Power

Mains power20 V/2.25 A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

Communication

Wi-Fi/ WLAN2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module
Ethernet10 M/100 M

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
Simplified Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
UL
FCC
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Relative humidity20% ~ 80 %
Temperature range (operation)15~ 35 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3200 x 1800
Display colours60K
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 11
Diagonal screen size (inch)25.3
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

25BDL4150I/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

25BDL4150I/00

Manual

Downloads

25BDL4150I/00

View all

Tableaux

13″
image

13BDL4150IW/00

  • 13"

  • Android

See details See details
25″
image

25BDL4150I/00

  • 25"

  • Android

See details See details
25″
image

25BDL4050I/00

  • 25"

  • Powered by Android

See details See details
31″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

See details See details
Discover Tableaux

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch